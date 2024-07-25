Move in this summer with Cambridgeshire homebuilder
The leading housebuilder currently has a selection of two to five bedroom homes suitable for a range of homebuyers, with four styles of homes ready to move into straight away, available to view by appointment.
Will Phair, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “We understand many people envision themselves enjoying the summer sun in their new home, and we want to make that a reality.
“We have expertly trained Sales Advisers on hand to assist with moving and ensure that everything goes smoothly.
“A selection of homes at Alconbury Weald are ready to move into so homebuyers can start planning that big summer barbeque in their new David Wilson home.
“Homes are selling very quickly so we would encourage anyone interested to visit the development and see the homes on offer.”
David Wilson Homes’ Alconbury Weald development will be surrounded by over 700 acres of green space including 200 acres of woodlands, play areas and a 155 acre country park, making it ideal for residents who enjoy exploring nature.
For commuters, the development offers excellent road links to Cambridge, Peterborough and Bedford. As well as this, just a short drive away commuters can take advantage of Huntingdon Railway Station where London St Pancras is accessible in little over an hour.
Eager home buyers looking to make a move while the sun shines this summer could also save up to £45,000 on their brand new home through a number of schemes and incentives available to them. This includes the developer’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution where a variety of key workers such as police force, fire service, prison service, education and employees of the NHS, can receive £1,000 for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price of a new home.
To find out more about any other developments in the area, call the sales team on 033 3355 8485 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Cambridgeshire.
