Move in this summer: Five new homes ready at The Osiers, Manea
Keen Cambridgeshire house hunters have the choice between two elegant Cedar homes and three attractive Maple homes, all with generous gardens, ideal for relaxing or entertaining outdoors. The two-bedroom Cedar combines light-filled living spaces with practical design, featuring a welcoming lounge that opens onto the garden through French doors. The three-bedroom Maple, complete with a garage, offers thoughtfully designed living for couples or young families, featuring a light-filled lounge with garden access and a main bedroom with en-suite.
Every property at The Osiers comes with a high-quality specification as standard, including integrated kitchen appliances, fitted flooring throughout, energy-efficient air source heat pumps, and electric vehicle charging points.
Set in the picturesque village of Manea, residents can enjoy a peaceful rural setting with excellent transport links to Ely, Cambridge and Peterborough via the local train station. Essential amenities including a primary school, local shops, and the scenic Manea Pit Nature Reserve, are all close by.
Andrew Dewberry, Managing Director of Arkwood Living, said, “This is a fantastic opportunity for buyers who want to move quickly into a brand-new, high-quality home. The Cedar and Maple designs have been incredibly popular, and with their generous gardens, they’re ideal for families, couples, and anyone who loves spending time outdoors.”
The showhome at The Osiers is open for viewings, giving prospective buyers the chance to experience the space, style, and finish of an Arkwood Living home.