Move in for summer with Cambridgeshire homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Keen property seekers who want to move into their dream home for the summer need look no further than Barratt Homes’ popular Whittlesey Lakeside development.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leading housebuilder currently has a selection of two, three and four bedroom homes for a range of homebuyers, but only three remaining that are ready to move into straight away.

The homes available include the Kingsville and Radleigh style properties, which are impressive four bedroom homes perfectly suited for many buyers including families searching for their forever home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spread across three storeys, the Kingsville benefits from an open-plan kitchen and dining area, as well as a spare room which can be utilised as fourth bedroom or a study on the ground floor.

BN - AH9_2648 A - The kitchen inside a typical home at Whittlesey Lakeside

Heading upstairs, the first floor is home to the main bedroom with an en suite, as well as a spacious lounge. The second floor includes another double bedroom, a single bedroom and a family bathroom.

The Radleigh is a large detached home designed with families in mind. The open-plan kitchen, dining and family area creates multi-functional living spaces perfectly suited for family mealtimes. A separate study can also be found downstairs, ideal for working from home.

This family home features a main bedroom with an en suite and three further double bedrooms, along with a large family bathroom on the first floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We understand many people envision themselves enjoying the summer sun in their new home, and we want to make that a reality.

BN - The Kingsville style home at Whittlesey Lakeside

“We have expertly trained Sales Advisers on hand to assist with moving and ensure that everything goes smoothly.

“With just three homes available to move into before the summer I would encourage anyone interested to speak to our expert sales team without delay, so they can start planning that big summer barbeque in their brand-new Barratt home.”

Residents of Whittlesey Lakeside will benefit from living on the edge of the bustling market town of Whittlesey, which offers a wide range of amenities including schools for all ages, a doctor’s surgery, a post office, butchers and a selection of independent shops. There is also an Aldi supermarket now open at the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working professionals can rest assured with the development providing easy access to major towns and cities in the area like Peterborough and Cambridge through excellent road links including the A605, A1 and A47.