Five bedroom detached house for sale in Hempsted, Peterborough. All photos: Zoopla

Look inside unique £575,000 Peterborough home offering distinctive and energy efficient living experience

This fantastically unique five bedroom detached home with annex was custom built to the owners’ high specification.

By Sol Buckner
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 4:55 am

Located in Hempsted, the super-insulated timber frame (cladded with fibre cement slates and Siberian larch) is complemented by solar panels, a sedum green roof, triple glazing, air source heat pump and a mechanical ventilation and heat recovery system.

The property benefits from air conditioning throughout. It is on the market with Optimum Lettings and Property Management Ltd priced £575,000. Call 01733 734137. Full details on Zoopla. See more property:http://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/open-day-book-your-visit-to-this-peterborough-house-available-for-offers-above-ps300000-3635246

