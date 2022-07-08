Six bedroom Grade II starred Georgian stone property for sale. All images: Fine & Country

Look inside this sublime Grade Two listed stone property near Peterborough with £1.55m guide price

This magnificent Grade II starred Georgian stone property has been exquisitely refurbished as a stunning six bedroom home with five reception rooms set over three floors.

By Sol Buckner
Friday, 8th July 2022, 3:00 pm

Located in the village of Peakirk, it is perfect for a modern lifestyle yet retains all the grandeur of such an elegant and majestic building. The charming grounds have been creatively designed to provide different spaces to relax and an outbuilding beside a courtyard offers further potential (subject to planning).

It is on the market with Fine & Country estate agents. Call 01780 750200 for more details or visit the Zoopla website. All images: Fine & Country

Peakirk House

Six bedroom Grade II starred Georgian stone property for sale

Photo: Fine & Country

Peakirk House

Six bedroom Grade II starred Georgian stone property for sale

Photo: Fine & Country

Peakirk House

Grade II starred Georgian stone property for sale

Photo: Fine & Country

Peakirk House

Grade II starred Georgian stone property for sale

Photo: Fine & Country

