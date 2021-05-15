Look inside this spacious family detached home in Peterborough
Take a look at this extended detached family home – well presented throughout and located in Hardwick Court, Longthorpe, Peterborough.
Saturday, 15th May 2021, 5:33 am
The spacious property offers five bedrooms, en suite, three reception rooms, gas central heating, double glazing, family bathroom, spacious kitchen breakfast room with views over the rear garden, double garage and block paved driveway providing off road parking.
It is on the market with Fitzjohn Estate Agents – offers in excess of £480,000.
