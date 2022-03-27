Five bedroom church conversion for sale in King's Cliffe near Peterborough. All photos: Zoopla

Look inside this Grade II listed church conversion near Peterborough with £975,000 guide price

This beautifully presented property has been tastefully and comprehensively renovated and extended.

By Sol Buckner
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 5:00 am

Located in the well-serviced village of King's Cliffe, the Old Congregational Church dates back to 1846 and was initially converted into a home in 1989.

If offers five bedrooms, driveway parking and landscaped gardens and is on the market with Savills estate agents. Call 01780 673654. Full details on Zoopla. See more property: http://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/look-inside-this-five-bedroom-stone-barn-conversion-in-peterborough-with-ps650000-guide-price-3616954

