Leading developer launches new show home in Cambridgeshire

Barratt Homes has launched a brand new show homes at its Darwin Green development in Cambridge.

Located on Lawrence Weaver Road, the community will bring a range of homes ideal for a variety of house hunters, including first time buyers, working professionals and growing families in search for their forever home.

The leading housebuilder has now opened the doors to its new three bedroom Stambourne Special style show home at the development.

The show home is a stylish semi-detached family home designed over three floors, expertly designed by Edward Thomas Interiors meaning house hunters can be assured they will be up to date with all of the latest interior design trends.

The ground floor has a modern, open-plan layout bringing families together, by creating multi-functional living spaces. The kitchen leads to a dining and lounge area, with French doors leading out to a rear garden creating a bright and airy atmosphere.

Upstairs on the first floor are two large double bedrooms, as well as a jack and jill style family bathroom that can be accessed by both the landing and second bedroom.

The top floor is dedicated entirely to an expansive main bedroom. Here house hunters will find a dressing room and joining en suite, as well as a large seating area that could be utilised as a home office.

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “We’re very excited to have launched our new Stambourne Special show home at Darwin Green.

“Show homes provide keen purchasers with the opportunity to step inside a property to see the high build specification and envisage how living at the development could suit their lifestyle.

“For those wanting to be amongst the first to view the show home, we recommend booking an appointment with our sales team.”

Darwin Green is steadily growing into a vibrant community, which will feature a central park with over 15 acres of green open space and sports pitches. Future plans for the development also include a purpose-built primary school, supermarket and library.

Residents can also benefit from excellent commuter links and Cambridge City centre being only 1.6 miles away, with cycle and pedestrian friendly walking routes around the development which promote sustainable living.

To find out more about the development, visit the website at Darwin Green.