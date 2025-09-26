Inside the home of ex-Formula One boss near Peterborough that could be yours - for £800,000

A rare opportunity has arisen to purchase Baston House in Baston, Lincolnshire – once the residence of renowned Formula One team owner and classic car dealer Colin Crabbe – is now available through Savills.

Crabbe, who passed away earlier this year, was a charismatic figure in the world of historic racing.

Best known for founding Antique Automobiles and for giving Ronnie Peterson his F1 debut. Ronnie was known as ‘Super Swede’ during his stunning racing career, finishing runner up in the championshop twice.

Crabbe’s life was defined by adventure, restoration, and a deep love of rare and significant motor cars. Baston House was not only his home but also the heart of his operations, where he restored iconic vehicles and welcomed collectors from around the world.

Savills said that the house Dates from around 1830, and is a striking Grade II listed, double-fronted Georgian residence offering over 3,100 sq ft of accommodation.

The property features elegant, symmetrical rooms with high ceilings, deep skirtings, sash windows with shutters, and ornate fireplaces. The main house includes three en suite bedrooms, three reception rooms, a study, and a fabulous dual-aspect garden room with underfloor heating and French doors opening to the fabulous walled gardens.

The kitchen is fitted with Silestone worktops, a gas double oven Aga with electric companion, and is complemented by a pantry, utility room, and garden room. Upstairs, the principal bedroom boasts a full-suite bathroom with a separate double shower, while the other bedrooms offer built-in wardrobes and dressing areas.

Beyond the main house, a separate coach house barn incorporates integral garaging and two annex suites – ideal for guests, older children, or multigenerational families. These versatile spaces could also serve as a home business base, subject to consents.

The property sits within a beautifully maintained walled garden of approximately 0.26 acres, offering mature borders, privacy, and a circa 5m swim-spa exercise pool. The garden is a haven for wildlife and a tranquil retreat for families and keen gardeners alike.

Speaking about the sale, Colin Crabbe’s son, Alastair Crabbe said: "Baston House was more than just a home to my father – it was the heart of his adventures. It’s where he brought extraordinary cars back to life and where he shared his passion with so many. We hope the next owners will appreciate the spirit of the place and the stories it holds."

James Abbott, residential sales director and head of Savills Stamford, adds: "Baston House is a truly special property – not only for its architectural elegance and beautifully preserved Georgian features, but for the legacy of its former owner. Colin Crabbe was a man of vision and character, and this house reflects that in every detail. It’s a home with soul, history, and a story that will resonate with anyone who values heritage and individuality."

For more information, visit https://search.savills.com/property-detail/gbsmrsssg250076

