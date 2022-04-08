Inside one of the most expensive houses on the market right now in Peterborough

A six-bedroom home in a Peterborough village is on the market with a guide price of £865,000.

Walnut Tree Cottage in Hall Lane, Werrington, is being marketed by James Abbott and Savills.

The agents say the property was constructed in 1765 and is a Grade II listed, detached stone property.

Agent James Abbott said: "I have sold this property before in my career and have always been taken by it.

"I love its attractive appearance, the versatility that the barn offers and the privacy of the garden, coupled with the village setting within the city. I find it a compelling home."

Inside the house comprises of three formal reception rooms, a dining-kitchen area and four first floor bedrooms which are served by three bath or shower rooms.

Two of the bedrooms have en-suite bath and wet rooms.

What was presumably originally a fifth bedroom, and now a dressing room, has a staircase that rises to a fifth attic landing room and bedroom.

1. Walnut Tree Cottage The house has six bedrooms spanning across three floors. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2. Walnut Tree Cottage The house has been kept modern but it's retained period features. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3. Walnut Tree Cottage Two of the bedrooms have en suite-bath and wet rooms. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4. Walnut Tree Cottage The property also has a detached stone barn inside the enclosed garden. Photo: Savills Photo Sales