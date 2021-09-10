In pictures: New housing development near Peterborough

Abbey Park in Thorney is a collection of 15 different house styles, ranging from two to five bedrooms, which combine traditional and contemporary designs.

All homes come with various buying options, including part exchange.

Larkfleet Homes have promised a quick turnaround on part exchange offers made, with additional incentives including bronze range flooring on selected homes.

Samantha Hart, Sales & Marketing Director at Larkfleet Homes comments: “Part exchange is the chain-free way to upgrade to a new Larkfleet home. It takes away all the stress of a house move, as home buyers don’t need to sell their current property – they can leave that to us. No estate agent fees, no viewings, no delays!”

Samantha adds: “Due to the pandemic, we digitally launched the show home at Abbey Park late last year – it is wonderful that we can now invite visitors onto the site to see the development in person.

“We will of course be ensuring that we adhere to all current Covid-19 guidelines and, as ever, our sales team will be on hand to help anyone thinking of moving home.”

Larkfleet said that in keeping with its rural Cambridgeshire setting, Abbey Park features open green spaces and public areas.

Thorney has proved popular as a location with housebuyers in the last 12 months boasting several independent shops, cafes and restaurants, a post office and a community centre as well as several country pubs.

For families, there is a good selection of nurseries and primary schools, while Arthur Mellows College for secondary school students is rated outstanding.

Eight miles from Peterborough it is also a popular spot for commuters, with direct rail connections to London, Stansted and Cambridge.

Prices start from £237,750. For more information visit www.larkfleethomes.co.uk

1. The Cheltenham design showhome at Abbey Park in Thorney. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

