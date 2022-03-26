Four bedroom detached family home for sale in Mulberry Gardens, Peterborough. All photos: Zoopla

Impressive stone house in private gated development in Peterborough on market for £675,000

This four bedroom detached property is located in a desirable cul-de-sac and was constructed in 2001.

By Sol Buckner
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 6:00 pm

There are stunning features within finished off to an extremely high specification with an impressive hallway, refitted kitchen/dining room and three separate reception rooms.

The property is set within a private gated development, which originally formed the grounds of the local parish rectory. Contact City and County estate agents on 01733 850358. Full details on Zoopla.

Four bedroom detached family home for sale in Mulberry Gardens, Peterborough.

Four bedroom detached family home for sale in Mulberry Gardens, Peterborough.

Four bedroom detached family home for sale in Mulberry Gardens, Peterborough.

Four bedroom detached family home for sale in Mulberry Gardens, Peterborough.

