There are stunning features within finished off to an extremely high specification with an impressive hallway, refitted kitchen/dining room and three separate reception rooms.
The property is set within a private gated development, which originally formed the grounds of the local parish rectory. Contact City and County estate agents on 01733 850358. Full details on Zoopla. See more property http://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/look-inside-this-five-bedroom-stone-barn-conversion-in-peterborough-with-ps650000-guide-price-3616954
Page 1 of 3