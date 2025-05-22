Houses for sale: Inside quirky Peterborough barn conversion with sauna and log-fired hot tub in pretty garden

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 22nd May 2025, 10:37 BST

If you’re looking for something a bit different, this charming house just outside Peterborough could be right up your street.

The gorgeous three-bedroom barn conversion is nestled in the historic market town of Crowland, only 20 minutes from Peterborough city centre.

The delightful interior boasts the original exposed beams, among other period touches, but the conversion was completed in 2019 and there’s a new kitchen, bathroom, flooring and even a fresh sarc roof.

Downstairs is the kitchen, stylish living/dining room and cloakroom, while upstairs are three double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, there’s a spacious covered patio, with a large seating area and a log-fired hot tub.

The pretty south-facing garden, enclosed by a brick wall, features a barrel-style sauna surrounded by fruit trees and hedges for extra privacy.

The property is set back from the road and offers easy access to Crowland’s many charms, including historic Crowland Abbey and the unique three-way Trinity Bridge, as well as being just eight miles from Peterborough.

It’s listed for sale with William H Brown on Zoopla, with an asking price of £350,000.

Do you have a house hunting story or tips to share? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

The pretty garden at this lovely family home in Crowland, near Peterborough

1. Garden

The pretty garden at this lovely family home in Crowland, near Peterborough | William H Brown/Zoopla Photo: William H Brown/Zoopla

Photo Sales
The log-fired hot tub in the generous covered patio area

2. Hot tub

The log-fired hot tub in the generous covered patio area | William H Brown/Zoopla Photo: William H Brown/Zoopla

Photo Sales
The bright and airy living/dining room at this charming family home in Crowland, near Peterborough

3. Living/dining room

The bright and airy living/dining room at this charming family home in Crowland, near Peterborough | William H Brown/Zoopla Photo: William H Brown/Zoopla

Photo Sales
Another of the bedrooms at this charming family house in Crowland, near Peterborough

4. Charming

Another of the bedrooms at this charming family house in Crowland, near Peterborough | William H Brown/Zoopla Photo: William H Brown/Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughPropertyWilliam H BrownZooplaHome and gardenBoost
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice