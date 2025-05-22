The gorgeous three-bedroom barn conversion is nestled in the historic market town of Crowland, only 20 minutes from Peterborough city centre.

The delightful interior boasts the original exposed beams, among other period touches, but the conversion was completed in 2019 and there’s a new kitchen, bathroom, flooring and even a fresh sarc roof.

Downstairs is the kitchen, stylish living/dining room and cloakroom, while upstairs are three double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, there’s a spacious covered patio, with a large seating area and a log-fired hot tub.

The pretty south-facing garden, enclosed by a brick wall, features a barrel-style sauna surrounded by fruit trees and hedges for extra privacy.

The property is set back from the road and offers easy access to Crowland’s many charms, including historic Crowland Abbey and the unique three-way Trinity Bridge, as well as being just eight miles from Peterborough.

It’s listed for sale with William H Brown on Zoopla, with an asking price of £350,000.

