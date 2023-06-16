Property offers a “harmonious blend of stylish design, spacious living areas and a tranquil location”

A four bedroom detached house in the village of Yaxley has gone on the market for offers over £375,000.

Described by the agent as “offering a harmonious blend of stylish design, spacious living areas and a tranquil location,” the property is suited for growing families.

An open-plan layout connects the living, snug, and kitchen areas, creating a hub for everyday living and entertaining guests.A modern kitchen area benefits from integrated appliances and has windows to both front and rear to allow plenty of natural light in.

The property also benefits from an additional room, which could be utilised as a play room or snug.Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms and a further single bedroom.

The master bedroom offers an en suite bathroom and built in wardrobes.

Outside there is an enclosed enclosed garden. There is also off-street parking space.

To arrange a viewing, call Wilson and Co estate agents on 01733 893520.

