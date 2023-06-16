News you can trust since 1948
A spacious modern property in sought after villageA spacious modern property in sought after village
House for sale: Modern four bed near Peterborough perfect for growing families - offers over £375,000

Property offers a “harmonious blend of stylish design, spacious living areas and a tranquil location”
By Sol Buckner
Published 16th Jun 2023, 11:17 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 12:07 BST

A four bedroom detached house in the village of Yaxley has gone on the market for offers over £375,000.

Described by the agent as “offering a harmonious blend of stylish design, spacious living areas and a tranquil location,” the property is suited for growing families.

An open-plan layout connects the living, snug, and kitchen areas, creating a hub for everyday living and entertaining guests.A modern kitchen area benefits from integrated appliances and has windows to both front and rear to allow plenty of natural light in.

The property also benefits from an additional room, which could be utilised as a play room or snug.Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms and a further single bedroom.

The master bedroom offers an en suite bathroom and built in wardrobes.

Outside there is an enclosed enclosed garden. There is also off-street parking space.

To arrange a viewing, call Wilson and Co estate agents on 01733 893520.

A view of the front of the property

1. Shackleton Way

A view of the front of the property Photo: Lauren Irving Photography

The property has a large open planned entrance hall

2. Shackleton Way

The property has a large open planned entrance hall Photo: Lauren Irving Photography

The living room

3. Shackleton Way

The living room Photo: Lauren Irving Photography

Another view of the living room showing doors opening onto the garden

4. Shackleton Way

Another view of the living room showing doors opening onto the garden Photo: Lauren Irving Photography

