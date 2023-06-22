Property is in end-of-cul-de-sac position on estate of modern homes

A well-presented, four double bedroom, detached family home in the village of Warmington has gone on the market with a £500,000 guide price.

It is located in a cul-de-sac on a residential estate of modern homes built around 2014.

There is around 1,800 sq ft of accommodation on two levels.

The ground floor living space incorporates two reception rooms and a separate dining kitchen with breakfast bar.

Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, one en suite and one with a Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

Outside, a double driveway leads to a detached double garage.

Behind the property is a south facing enclosed garden with a patio area off the lounge and kitchen.

Contact Frank Modern estate agents on 01733 850145. Full details on Zoopla

