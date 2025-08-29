Homeseekers encouraged to join the rush for popular Shared Ownership homes at development near Peterborough

Platform Home Ownership is encouraging home seekers to join the rush for Shared Ownership homes at a major development near Peterborough.

The affordable scheme has increasingly become a more popular and viable route towards owning a home outright, with Platform seeing over double the reservations at this stage of the 2025/26 financial year when comparing to the previous year.

Located off London Road in Norman Cross, Haddon Abbott offers a versatile mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes in a range of attractive styles, designed and built by five-star housebuilder Countryside.

Each home is thoughtfully designed with modern living in mind, combining style, comfort, practicality, and space, demonstrating that such homes are accessible without needing to save for a large deposit.

Interior of the show home at Haddon Abbott.

Homeseekers purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed up front, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Many properties at Haddon Abbott offer bright and spacious living areas, integrated kitchens, convenient downstairs cloakrooms, and French doors leading to private turfed gardens.

Upstairs, well-proportioned bedrooms are complemented by family bathrooms, with some plots including built-in storage and en suites to the main bedroom. All homes come with central heating, double-glazed windows, allocated parking and a ten year build warranty.

Buyers can secure a home from £98,000 for a 40 per cent share of its full market value with the opportunity to increase that owned share at a pace that suits them.

Justyna Chohan, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “Haddon Abbott provides the perfect platform for buyers to secure a modern, energy-efficient home in a well-connected location.

The variety of property sizes and layouts means there is something to suit everyone, and Shared Ownership makes it possible for more people to enjoy the benefits of home ownership.”

“We’re seeing increased demand and popularity for the home styles here, so would encourage those looking for a home to get in touch right away.”

Haddon Abbott forms part of the wider Great Haddon masterplan, which will create new neighbourhoods, a district centre, employment opportunities, schools, shops and sports facilities. Residents will benefit from excellent connectivity, with the nearby A1(M) providing direct links to Peterborough, Huntingdon, Cambridge and beyond, as well as strong rail connections to London and the wider UK.

Peterborough offers an extensive choice of amenities including shopping at Queensgate, independent cafes and restaurants, family attractions such as Ferry Meadows Country Park, and a range of primary and secondary schools. The nearby villages of Yaxley and Hampton provide further local conveniences.

For more information and to enquire about Haddon Abbott, visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/development/haddon-abbott or call the sales team on 0333 200 7304.