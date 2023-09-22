Hampton Water show home design wins national recognition at prestigious awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Cypress show home at Hampton Water won the highly commended award in the Best Show Home category at the 2023 First Time Buyer Readers’ Awards.

The awards ceremony was held at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square on Friday 1 September.

Commenting on the Cypress show home, the judging panel said: “We were very impressed that the show home was accessorised using high street shops and online retailers, so keeping within a first-time buyer’s limited budget.

"It was not over-furnished or fussy and was typical of what a home would look like for a first-time buyer. We were not surprised that sales had gone well because of all the above reasons.”

The annual awards celebrate the efforts that the housebuilding industry makes to enable first-time buyers to purchase their own property. This particular category was created to spotlight how show homes can help first-time buyers choose the property that is best suited to their needs.

The Cypress show home was built by Bovis Homes and designed by Edward Thomas Interiors. The housebuilder commissioned the design experts to create an interior which would appeal to first-time buyers and which was dressed and furnished on a modest budget.

Dina Pittore, marketing manager at Bovis Homes, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the Cypress show home at Hampton Water was highly commended in this prestigious award. This accolade is just reward for all the hard work that the team at Hampton Water and at Edward Thomas Interiors put into creating the perfect show home for a first-time buyer.

“The Cypress is one of the most popular house types at the development, due to its size, layout and affordability. The show home illustrates how people purchasing the property can maximise their use of the space and furnish and dress the rooms without breaking the bank.

“This is yet another richly-deserved award for the team at Hampton Water, which is led by site manager Mark Tattershall. Mark is a perfectionist, whose incredibly high standards have seen him this year win a Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC) in recognition of his excellent work at the development.

“This comes after he won the Pride in the Job Quality Award and a Seal of Excellence last year for his work at the site.

“First-time buyers thinking about stepping onto the property ladder and purchasing a home in the Peterborough area should get in contact with our sales team at Hampton Water where they can visit an award-winning show home at an award-winning development.”

Steve Hird, director of Edward Thomas Interiors, said: “From the outset, Vistry’s brief wanted to acknowledge the limited budgets many first-time buyers have for furnishing and decorating, so rooms were requested to look deliberately unfinished or ‘just moved in’.

“We achieved this by incorporating modest amounts of furniture, fittings and accessories alongside ‘easy to replicate’ design techniques such as feature walls and colour block painting. The result is a warm and welcoming home with affordable, realistic finishes.

“We’re absolutely thrilled that this approach caught the attention of the judging panel, meaning we can now proudly share we have designed one of the top two show homes in the country for first-time buyers.”

Bovis Homes, which is part of Vistry Group, is building 327 homes at Hampton Water, on land off Beebys Way.