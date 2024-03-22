Green light for Allison Homes and Accent Housing’s affordable homes at Elsea Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Situated on a 2.3-hectare site, this area represents one of the final phases of development for Elsea Park and is currently unmanaged grassland. The proposed construction will encompass a range of homes, predominantly smaller one, two and three-bedroom homes, including bungalows, and two larger four-bedroom family homes, with suitable parking spaces.

All 48 homes are designated for affordable housing, with a tenure split of 65 per cent available through affordable rent and 35 per cent through shared ownership. The homes are being built for Accent Housing, a national provider and developer of affordable homes.

The scheme received resolution to grant planning permission at planning committee in September 2023. Following the signing of the S106 agreement, approval was granted on 2nd February 2024.

The development marks a strategic collaboration between Allison Homes and Accent Housing, a well-established housing association providing homes to nearly 42,000 customers and their families across England.

Cherise Berridge, Assistant Development Director for Partnerships and Joint Ventures at Accent said: “We are delighted that planning permission has been granted for 48 affordable homes at Elsea Park. There is great demand for shared ownership and affordable rent homes in Bourne, and we are pleased to be working in partnership with Allison Homes to bring new homes to the local community. We look forward to welcoming our new customers in 2025."

The unanimous approval from the council's planning committee highlights the recognition of the pressing need for affordable housing in the region.

Sophie Kendal, Head of Land and Partnerships for Allison Homes East said:

“We are delighted that our plans to create a development of 48 affordable homes at Elsea Park have been approved by the Council’s planning committee, helping to redress some of the shortage of affordable homes across the area.”

Emphasising the importance of collaboration with social housing provider Accent Housing to ensure the seamless delivery of these homes, she added:

"We are very proud to be involved in the delivery of 100 per cent affordable homes schemes through our Allison Partnerships division. We are fully committed to collaborating with Accent to facilitate the delivery of high-quality, affordable homes. Ultimately, it plays a crucial role in ensuring people can access the homes they need with ease.

She continued: "The 48 homes will be built as a mix of predominantly one, two, and three-bedroom homes, including bungalows, and four-bedroom family homes, with suitable parking spaces, additional play areas and open spaces, good connections to the rest of Elsea Park and Bourne, and financial contributions towards education and healthcare provision,"

Construction is set to begin at the end of March, with the first units expected to be available by the end of the year.