Fully furnished show home with £20K worth of additional extras now available at Whittlesey development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A stunning, fully furnished show home with £20,000 worth of additional extras is now available for Cambridgeshire property seekers to purchase at Allison Homes’ popular Whittlesey Green development in Whittlesey.

Located on Sorrel Avenue, Whittlesey Green is a stunning development comprised of two, three, four and five bedroom homes located on the outskirts of the popular market town. After lots of interest, there are now only three available homes remaining at the development.

One of those final remaining homes is the five bedroom The Middlethorpe show home, which is available fully furnished, along with £20,000 worth of additional extras including flooring, lights and window dressings and a fully landscaped garden, meaning that it is ready to move into immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home opens into a hallway, to one side of which is the living room which runs the entire length of the house and features French doors leading to the rear garden, creating a modern and luxurious space for entertaining guests.

The Middlethorpe show home

The other side of the hallway is occupied by the combined kitchen and dining area, which features French doors and a long breakfast bar extending partially though the middle of the space, providing the additional option for more informal dining. The downstairs is completed with a utility room and convenient downstairs cloakroom.

Upstairs are five bedrooms, the largest of which features fitted wardrobes and an en suite, and a modern family bathroom.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are thrilled to have seen how popular the homes at Whittlesey Green have been. It is an excellent development in a prime location. This show home would be an excellent choice for anyone looking for a property in the Cambridgeshire area, as no work is required to make it both stylish and ready to move into. We expect a lot of interest, so would highly encourage anyone who is interested to get in touch as soon as they can to avoid missing out on a great home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whittlesey is an idyllic market town in the heart of Cambridgeshire. The town boasts a popular weekly market, yearly festivals and a charming collection of independent shops, cafes, pubs and restaurants. It is an excellent location for growing families and young professionals alike, with a range of high-quality schools nearby and excellent transport links to Ely, Peterborough, Cambridge, and London.