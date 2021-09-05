Four-bedroomed family home in Peterborough has been updated and improved

The property in Moggswell Lane has been updated and improved over recent years by the current owner, having been tastefully finished and well-maintained to create a wonderful family home.
The property offers light, spacious and flexible accommodation – with reception hallway, three reception rooms, open-plan kitchen and dining room, utility and wet room. There are four bedrooms, en-suite to the master and a family bathroom on the first floor.
It is on the market with Hurfords’ Castor office at £895,000.
Page 1 of 2