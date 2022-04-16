Former village pub near Peterborough is now a beautiful five-bed home

This beautifully presented period property has a fantastic open plan feel, with five bedrooms, two large reception rooms and open plan kitchen,.

On the market at £600,000, the property has a wealth of character and original features - the oldest dating back to 1837 - including exposed beams and open fireplaces. but still obtains a contemporary and modern feel throughout.

Outside the property has a cottage style front garden. The south facing rear garden is beautifully landscaped, with various patio areas, and double gated access to the rear giving access to a double driveway and garage.

Find out more at www.hurfords.co.uk

