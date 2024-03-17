Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been submitted to turn a former car sales premises in Peterborough into six new homes in Thorney.

Fletton Revenues has submitted plans for the redevelopment on Mill Garage, The Causeway. The business has vacated the site although some vehicles remain.

Each of the proposed new homes would have three bedrooms as include a kitchen, living and dining room, hallway and toilet on the ground floor.

The car sales premises on The Causeway, Thorney.

There would be a total of four car parking spaces, two her house plus two visitor spaces.

The site is located next to a Grade II listed windmill. The application states that the new homes will not compromise the views towards the adjacent listed Windmill when viewed from the West or South; adding: “views towards the windmill across the proposed development will be glimpsed through trees as at present, but in a more visually pleasant context.”

Previous planning permission was granted for seven new homes but this has now lapsed.

The application states: “The proposed development will provide a high-quality residential development, which will add to the quality and choice available within this sustainable location in the village.

“The proposed layout and landscaping of the site has been designed so that the new dwellings will enhance the setting of the nearby Windmill.

“The application therefore represents growth that is socially, economically and environmentally sustainable.”