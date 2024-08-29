Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The building is located to the north of Eye.

Five new homes have been planned in place of a disused agricultural building in Eye.

The corrugated metal building is located at Whitepost Farm, just off White Post Road South, just north of the village.

The proposed development, submitted by Agricultural Estates Ltd, would create four one bedroom homes and a four bedroom home.

Outline planning permission has been sought for the development ahead of a full planning application.

The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 24/01119/PRIOR.