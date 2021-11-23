First Look: New care home opened in Peterborough has created 60 jobs.

Shailesh Vara MP officially opened the new Castor Lodge Care Home in Castor, Peterborough along with Abdul Kachra, Chairman of Country Court, and the Mayor of Peterborough, Cllr Stephen Lane.

Mr Vara had a tour of the premises and met with some of the staff and residents.

The new care home has a capacity for some 70 residents, and it provides residential care as well as looking after people suffering from dementia. The home also provides short-term respite care.

The impressive facility includes several restaurants, a film theatre as well as a pub.

Mr Vara said: “Castor Lodge is a lovely new care home. I was impressed with the facilities available which cater for accommodation as well as residential and social needs.

“Much thought has gone into the design and set up of the care home and it will be a valuable addition for the local area and community.

“I am also very pleased that it will help the local economy with the creation of 60 new jobs.”

Castor Lodge is Country Court’s thirty third care home and it will be their flagship Home as it is located close to the company’s Head Office in Peterborough.

The care home, built on the site of the old Woodlands Sports Centre in Splash Lane, is an important addition to the village and will create 60 new jobs.

Chairman of Country Court, Abdul Kachra commented: “We would like to thank our guest of honour Shailesh Vara MP for cutting the ribbon and declaring Castor Lodge Care Home officially open.

“We are very proud of our latest care home and thank everyone involved in the development and opening.

“It was wonderful to meet so many people from the local area and receive such positive feedback. As a family-run company, we look forward to Castor Lodge becoming an integral part of the community in Castor, providing the kind of care we’d want all of our loved ones to receive.”

