Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Countryside Properties has revealed plans for a new development of 178 new homes on land at Great Haddon, close to Peterborough.

The new homes are planned on the phase one site of the area, with the whole Great Haddon area set to become a 5350-home urban extension to the south west of Peterborough, next to the village of Yaxley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site itself measures 5.25 hectares and sits approximately 6km from south of the city centre and is currently open arable land.

Blue shows the whole Great Haddon area, red the application site for the 178 new homes.

Of the 178 new homes, four would be one bedroom bungalows, 36 two bedroom homes, 129 three bedroom homes and nine four bedroom homes. A total of 28 of these will be available designated as affordable homes.

Each proposed house has two allocated parking spaces, either within a private drive or in dedicated parking courts.

The site would be accessed via four points along Lodge Way, with the northerly and southerly points forming a secondary loop road (Haddon Common) that runs along the the proposed development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two additional secondary streets connect Lodge Way to the loop road, through the development.

The proposed site plan.

A new village square will also be created to provide multi-use open space to residents.

In July 2018, an outline application was approved on the wider Great Haddon masterplan site for the development of an urban extension comprising up to 5350 residential dwellings, a district centre and two neighbourhood centres, provision for education facilities, sports and recreational facilities and a range of strategic open spaces.