First look at new 100-home Peterborough development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Platform Home Ownership has released the first CGI of its 100-home development near Peterborough, named Haddon Abbott.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of the newly-formed settlement of Great Haddon, the development offers a selection of two-, three- and four-bedroom Shared Ownership homes, helping to meet the demand for affordable routes onto the property ladder in the wider Peterborough area.

Just nine miles south-east of Peterborough with great access to the city from the corridor of the A1(M), the Haddon Abbott development provides the perfect blend between rural and urban living, with the tranquillity of the Cambridgeshire countryside providing a peaceful retreat for those who wish to commute into the city for work or leisure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the initial launch earlier this year, Platform is continuing to help families, commuters, downsizers and other types of home seeker to find their ideal high-quality, energy-efficient home through its partnership with five-star housebuilder Countryside.

Computer-generated image of the Haddon Abbott development

Great Haddon has attracted a number of new residents due to the appeal of its location, with Platform proud to be contributing an abundance of new homes towards the ever-growing community.

Rada Knezevic, sales consultant at Platform, said: “We’re really happy with the homes built here at Haddon Abbott which will contribute towards the vital need for affordable homeownership routes across Peterborough and wider Cambridgeshire.

“Our partnership with Vistry assures both us and our buyers that they’re settling into not just a high-quality home, but a vibrant community with a number of amenities being provided throughout the development’s lifecycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shared Ownership is quickly becoming a more sought-after route onto the property ladder, so increasing awareness across Peterborough and meeting the demand here is important.”

Shared Ownership allows home seekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, owners can gradually purchase more shares in their home, up until they own 100% of their home outright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Platform has seen an increase in popularity in the Shared Ownership scheme. In fact, the start of 2024 has seen a 152% sale increase when compared to last year, owing to the increase in popularity of the scheme in a time of economic uncertainty.

Peterborough itself is rich in amenities, with multiple eateries, family-friendly pursuits and places to shop within the charming city centre.

The wider Great Haddon development is expected to provide 5,350 homes, 9,000 jobs, four schools, three shopping centres and sports facilities.

For further details on Great Haddon, or the register your interest, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/great-haddon-peterborough/, or call the team on 0333 200 7304.

*T&Cs apply.