Final Shared Ownership homes released near Peterborough with event this weekend

Home seekers near Peterborough have one last chance to secure a high-quality Shared Ownership home after the final three properties were released by Platform ahead of an event this weekend.

Demand continues to rise, and the final wave of homes at Haddon Abbott in Yaxley features the sought-after Cooper, a three-bedroom style where residents can enjoy a blend of peaceful rural living and urban convenience.

Delivered in collaboration with five-star housebuilder Countryside Partnerships, Haddon Abbott’s Shared Ownership offering widens access to the property ladder, where a diverse range of buyers have purchased a share, typically between 10 and 75 per cent, paying rent on the remainder.

Deposits are put down based on that share (not the full market value), which can be gradually increased over time to full homeownership, reducing rental payments along the way.

To mark the final release, Platform is hosting an open event at Haddon Abbott on Saturday, September 27th between 11am and 2pm, giving prospective buyers the opportunity to tour the show home, enjoy refreshments and speak directly with the sales team.

Each home at Haddon Abbott is thoughtfully designed for modern living, combining style, comfort, practicality, and space, demonstrating that quality homes are accessible without needing a large deposit.

The Cooper features a bright, spacious living area with French doors to the turfed garden, an integrated kitchen, two bathrooms and versatile bedrooms that could double as a creche, dressing room or home office.

All homes come with air source heating, double-glazed windows, allocated parking and a ten-year build warranty.

Justyna Chohan, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “Reaching the stage of final Shared Ownership releases reflects our strong partnership with Countryside and the ongoing need for affordable housing solutions.

“The Cooper is a versatile home style in a desirable location linking rural and urban living, so with the final three homes released, we encourage home seekers to come down to the open event on Saturday to avoid missing out.”

Haddon Abbott forms part of the wider Great Haddon masterplan, delivering new neighbourhoods, a district centre, employment opportunities, schools, shops and sports facilities.

Residents benefit from excellent connectivity, with the nearby A1(M) providing direct links to Peterborough, Huntingdon, Cambridge and beyond, as well as strong rail connections to London and the wider UK.

Peterborough offers a wide range of amenities, including shopping at Queensgate, independent cafes and restaurants, family attractions such as Ferry Meadows Country Park, and a range of primary and secondary schools. The nearby villages of Yaxley and Hampton provide further local conveniences.

For more information and to enquire about Haddon Abbott, visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/development/haddon-abbott or call the sales team on 0333 200 7304.