Final home remaining at Cambridgeshire development

Allison Homes East’s popular Whittlesey Green development in Whittlesey, near Peterborough, is now down to its final available home after much interest from local property seekers.

Located on Sorrel Avenue, Whittlesey Green is a stunning development comprised of two, three, four and five bedroom homes located on the outskirts of the popular market town.

The final available home is the development’s former show home, The Middlethorpe a five-bedroom house. This includes all furniture, flooring throughout, upgraded kitchen worktops, integrated appliances with a wine cooler, full tiling to the bathroom and beautifully landscaped private garden. This expertly designed show home is a unique opportunity to be part of a thriving, popular community.

The home opens into a hallway, to one side of which is the living room which runs the entire length of the house and features French doors leading to the rear garden, creating a modern and luxurious space for entertaining guests.

The Middlethorpe show home

The other side of the hallway is occupied by the combined kitchen and dining area, which also features French doors and a long breakfast bar extending partially though the middle of the space, providing the additional option for more informal dining. The downstairs is completed with a utility room and convenient cloakroom.

Upstairs are five bedrooms, the largest of which features fitted wardrobes and an en suite, and a modern family bathroom.

Whilst only one home remains at Whittlesey Green, Allison Homes East still has plenty to offer Cambridgeshire property seekers as there are another two popular developments located in Peterborough.

The prestigious Abbey Park, in Thorney, is a collection of three and four bedroom detached homes, all of which are complete with solar panels, a garage and EV charging point.

The popular Harriers Rest can be found in Wittering and has a selection of stunning three and four bedroom homes available to purchase.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “It is very exciting that Whittlesey Green is down to its final home. It has been wonderful seeing all the happy buyers settle down in this excellent development, and I would encourage anyone who is interested in a home in the area to get in touch with the sales team at this development, or one of our other excellent local options.”

For more information on the final home available at Whittlesey Green, visit allison-homes.co.uk/development/new-homes-in-whittlesey/ or call the sales team on 07826 914345.

To find out more about the homes available at Harriers Rest, visit allison-homes.co.uk/development/harriers-rest/, or contact the sales team on 01780 243170.

To find out more about Abbey Park and the available homes, visit allison-homes.co.uk/development/abbey-park/ or call 01733 513505.