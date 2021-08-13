Fancy lakeside luxury - how would you like to enjoy life in a lodge?

This beautifully presented luxury lodge at Langtoft Lakes offers classic architectural design features including the use of timber panelling, high-pitched ceilings, exposed beams, timber floors, neutral and ocean inspired colours and natural materials.

It is tastefully decorated with open plan family kitchen/diner/living area and bi-folding doors onto a large decking area with steps down to the waterfront.

This sophisticated and cleverly designed lodge makes a truly unique space with two double bedrooms.

It is on a large plot with fully lit kerb side lighting and room for two cars.

An electric motor boat is included.

It is on the market through Firmin & Co’s Werrington office with a £320,000 asking price.

