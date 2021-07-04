Fancy a spacious, family detached home in Werrington village?
Take a look at this great family home in Werrington village. It is a beautifully maintained four bedroom detached property in Crester Drive, which has a well-sized kitchen with utility room, open plan style living/diner, a downstairs W/C, two en-suites and three of the four bedrooms offer built in wardrobe space.
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 4:08 am
There is off road parking for multiple cars, a double garage that is half converted to office space and well maintained rear garden. It is on the market at £455,000 with Firmin and Co’s Werrington office.
