Family home with a garden that is great for outdoor entertaining

There’s an open plan kitchen/diner with newly fitted gloss grey kitchen; a generously sized living room; six bedrooms, one with en suite, and two bathrooms
The rear garden has been recently landscaped to a high specification and offers plenty of outdoor entertaining/dining spaces including a bar, additional patio seating area and artificial grass for low maintenance.
It is generously sized in Waterfall Gardens, Newborough, near Peterborough, and is being marketed by www.firminandco.co.uk with a £435,000 asking price.
