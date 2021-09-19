Family home with a garden that is great for outdoor entertaining

Check out Waterfall Gardens in Newborough

Take a look at this... an immaculately kept detached six bedroom home – well spaced over three floors offering versatile living for all the family.

By Brad Barnes
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 5:55 am

There’s an open plan kitchen/diner with newly fitted gloss grey kitchen; a generously sized living room; six bedrooms, one with en suite, and two bathrooms

The rear garden has been recently landscaped to a high specification and offers plenty of outdoor entertaining/dining spaces including a bar, additional patio seating area and artificial grass for low maintenance.

It is generously sized in Waterfall Gardens, Newborough, near Peterborough, and is being marketed by www.firminandco.co.uk with a £435,000 asking price.

