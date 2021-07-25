Equestrian oasis - that’s a four-bed home with a swimming pool
Feast your eyes on this ..... an extraordinary place hidden from view behind thick hedging in Deeping St James near Peterborough.
It’s an equestrian oasis that has an expansive, single storey bungalow that has been recently transformed into a contemporary home with an annex, swimming pool and abundant equine facilities including a huge stable block, a menage and about seven acres.
The property contains four bedrooms, a family bathroom, kitchen diner, reception room, cinema room and an indoor swimming pool.
Withing the site there is also an adjoining, two bedroom, self-contained annex.
There is a £1,500,000 guide price with www.fineandcountry.com
