England’s most and least expensive market towns for home buyers revealed

House buyers are paying one of the highest premiums in the country to live within the historic market town of Stamford. The George in Stamford

The average house price across the country’s market towns in 2020 was £321,780, the Halifax bank found.

This was 13 per cent or £36,116 higher on average than the price someone would pay on average to live in the surrounding area.

Figures for the highly desirable Peterborough area market town of Stamford were even higher, the bank reveals, coming within the top ten market towns in the country with the highest premium-to-county house prices in 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The average house price in Stamford was calculated at an eye-watering £371,608 compared to an average price of £219,080 in the surrounding area. That is a 70 per cent difference, with woud-be house buyers needing to stump up a premium of £152,528 to live within the postcode.

Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire cemented its position as the most expensive market town in England having also ranked first in 2018 and 2019. Homes in the town command an average price of £1.13 million.

The average house price in nearby Boston ranks it as one of England’s most affordable market towns, standing at just £186,960, almost half that of Stamford - a difference of £184,648.

Overall, the ten most expensive market towns were, unsurprisingly, all in the south east and south west of England.

Russell Galley, managing director, Halifax, said: “Market towns offer so much for house buyers, including rich history, period properties, green spaces and tourism. And while they might still come at a premium, many market town homes are much more affordable.”

Mr Galley added: “Anyone looking to make the most of their budget could do well to consider looking at the towns and villages near to a historic market town, which can be close enough to take advantage of all the benefits associated with these areas, whilst perhaps avoiding the premium price tag.”

– Here are the 10 market towns with the highest premium-to-county house prices in 2020, according to Halifax.

Figures show the average house price in the market town followed by the average house price in the county, and the premium in percentage and cash terms

1. Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, £1,134,293, £445,269, 155%, £689,024

2. Wetherby, West Yorkshire, £395,315, £199,610, 98%, £195,705

3. Alresford, Hampshire, £703,371, £357,849, 97%, £345,522

4. Keswick, Cumbria, £385,071, £197,490, 95%, £187,582

5. Bakewell, Derbyshire, £424,491, £218,706, 94%, £205,785

6. Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, £858,772, £447,213, 92%, £411,559

=7. Southwell, Nottinghamshire, £374,281, £209,002, 79%, £165,279

=7. Altrincham, Cheshire, £499,792, £279,252, 79%, £220,540

9. Stamford, Lincolnshire, £371,608, £219,080, 70%, £152,528

10. Marlborough, Wiltshire, £514,491, £307,400, 67%, £207,091

– Here are the 10 most expensive market towns in England in 2020, according to Halifax:

1. Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, South East, £1,134,293

2. Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, South East, £858,772

3. Alresford, Hampshire, South East, £703,371

4. Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire, South West, £557,168

5. Ringwood, Hampshire, South East, £534,330

6. Tenterden, Kent, South East, £524,092

7. Petersfield, Hampshire, South East, £515,175

8. Lewes, Sussex, South East, £514,868

9. Marlborough, Wiltshire, South West, £514,491

10. Winchcombe, Gloucestershire, South West, £509,798

– And here are the 10 least expensive market towns in England in 2020, according to Halifax:

1. Ferryhill, Durham, North East, £86,351

2. Crook, Durham, North East, £125,807

3. Immingham, Lincolnshire, Yorkshire and the Humber, £143,336

4. Saltburn-by-the-Sea, North Yorkshire, North East, £150,439

5. Stanhope, Durham, North East, £172,746

6. Tickhill, Derbyshire, East Midlands, £177,344

7. Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland, North East, £177,877

8. Guisborough, North Yorkshire, North East, £178,923

9. Boston, Lincolnshire, East Midlands, £186,960