Deputy Mayor of Market Deeping breaks ground at brand-new development in the town

l-r - Adam Knight of Allison Homes East and Deputy Mayor of Market Deeping, Cllr Robert Broughton

The Deputy Mayor of Market Deeping, Councillor Robert Broughton, and housebuilder Allison Homes East have officially marked the start of construction work on a brand-new development in the town.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development, called Beaufort Gardens, will be situated off Harrier Way and provide a total of 114 two, three and four bedroom homes, including 74 properties for open market sale and 40 affordable homes. It forms part of the housebuilder’s existing Beaufort Grange development, which sold out in 2022 in just nine months.

Allison Homes East hosted a ground breaking ceremony on the site, where the Deputy Mayor of Market Deeping was able to meet with the construction team, receive a tour of the site and learn about the housebuilder’s plans for its future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside providing high-quality new homes, the housebuilder will be providing in excess of £650,000 worth of S106 contributions, which will go towards supporting the existing community and education services.

The Deputy Mayor of Market Deeping (centre) with the Allison Homes East team

Adam Knight, Managing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are incredibly proud to have broken ground on our Beaufort Gardens development, and it was a pleasure to have the Deputy Mayor celebrate this achievement with us.

“Our former Market Deeping development, Beaufort Grange, was a huge success and we are very excited to be returning to the town and continuing our investment. At Allison Homes East we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional quality homes, creating places that are more than just bricks and mortar and instead communities where people can live and thrive. Now construction work is underway, we are looking forward to delivering these new homes to the highest standards.”

To find out more about Beaufort Gardens and to register your interest, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/beaufort-gardens/.