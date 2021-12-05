Check out the period features in this £700,000 former vicarage near Peterborough

The property is approached along a gravel driveway and the front entrance opens into the reception hall with exposed floorboards and ornate cornicing. The formal sitting room is beautifully decorated with period features and a cast iron fireplace. The dining room with dual aspect windows to the front has a wealth of features including an open fireplace. The kitchen has a feature fireplace with a gas stove and the original servants’ bells.

The first floor is reached up a galleried staircase where there are four double bedrooms. There is also a fifth bed room currently used as a dressing room.

There is a fully enclosed garden mainly laid to lawn. A grape vine is grown over a feature pergola which provides an outdoor dining area.

The asking price is £700,000 via www.hurfords.co.uk Castor office, tel 01733 380956.

