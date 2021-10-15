The Causeway, Thorney

Character cottage in Thorney that is really three properties in one!

Offers in the region of £550,000 are sought for this stunning Grade II character cottage in The Causeway in Thorney.

By Brad Barnes
Friday, 15th October 2021, 10:46 am

This versatile property is full of original character features and benefits from ample living space across the main property and its additional two annexes - it was originally three cottages which have been seamlessly blended into one.

The main property offers four double bedrooms; an en suite off the master; a family bathroom; three reception rooms; a kitchen full of original cottage character features; utility room and off road parking. Additionally the two annexes also offer bedrooms/bathrooms and kitchen/diner space - making perfect versatile living.

Details from www.firminandco.co.uk

1. Three homes in one

The Causeway, Thorney

Photo Sales

2. Three homes in one

The Causeway, Thorney

Photo Sales

3. Three homes in one

The Causeway, Thorney

Photo Sales

4. Three homes in one

The Causeway, Thorney

Photo Sales
Grade II
Next Page
Page 1 of 3