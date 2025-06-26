Cambridgeshire site managers named best in the country for quality

Two site managers overseeing the construction of Barratt Homes’ developments in Cambridgeshire have won a top national award for the quality of the homes being built on their sites.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley Piergianni (31) and Andrew Herbert (44) have won a Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC), an award known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry.

In total, site managers working for Barratt Homes’ parent company, Barratt Redrow Plc, have won 115 Pride in the Job awards this year alone – more than any other housebuilder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the 21st year in a row that Barratt Redrow has won the most Pride in the Job awards, underlining just how important building high quality sustainable homes has been to the developer over the past two decades.

B&DWC - 02072024-4 - Whittlesey Lakeside Site Manager, Ashley Piergianni

Ashley Piergianni has worked for Barratt Homes for seven years and has picked up his second Pride in the Job award as Senior Site Manager at Whittlesey Lakeside in Whittlesey.

He said: “The feeling of pride you get when the announcements are made is indescribable. To be recognised for a second year running reiterates the consistency of hard work undertaken on a daily basis.

“I believe this award has come through having that commitment to quality day in, day out. The constant studying and interest in details and NHBC standards has enabled me to focus on compliance and improving quality throughout. Consistency is key to maintaining a high level of standards throughout each build stage every day of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Firstly, I would like to thank my assistant, Max Flintoft, who works tirelessly to improve quality and customer satisfaction. I would also like to thank my Construction Director, Scott Weatherbed, for his continued support and drive for us to succeed, and my NHBC Inspector, Andy Thiemann, for his extensive knowledge and guidance on quality and compliance. Finally, to all the operatives and contractors working at Whittlesey Lakeside who share the common goal of building a high-quality home.”

B&DWC - 02072024-5 - Hampton Beach Site Manager, Andrew Herbert

Andrew Herbert has worked at Barratt Homes for nearly nine years and has also won his second Pride in the Job award for his role as Site Manager at Barratt Homes at Hampton Beach in Peterborough.

Andrew said: “The feeling of winning a second Pride in the Job Award is amazing, and I am delighted that my team and I have achieved this level of quality for a second year in a row. I couldn’t be more grateful to all involved.”

“I have been on this site for nearly two years and during that time I have built a site management team and gained the commitment to quality from our subcontractors. I have meticulously organised my team in a way that everyone has their specific role which has enabled us to spend time educating the trades on the details and the quality that we expect. Our number one aim is to deliver quality homes to our valuable customers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank my Construction Director, Scott Weatherbed, my Contracts Manager, Chris Mott, my assistants, Darren Stott and Kieran Waters, the wider support network at Barratt Homes, our committed subcontractors and a special mention goes to a number of people who no longer work with my site.”

“I would also like to thank our NHBC Building Inspectors Matt Langley and Andy Thiemann for their help and support along the way.”

The awards recognise the top 5% of site managers across the country, with around 8,200 sites being entered into the awards annually, and only 450 winners. Each is judged on a strict criteria including technical expertise, health and safety, leadership and attention to detail.

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We’re so proud of Ashley and Andrew for achieving a prestigious Pride in the Job Quality Award. It’s amazing news for both the teams at Whittlesey Lakeside and Hampton Beach, and for our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager and demonstrates our long-term commitment to looking after our customers. Anyone who buys a home at a development with a Pride in the Job Quality Award winner knows their home has been built to the highest standard. We are very proud to have won more of these awards than any other homebuilder for 21 years in a row now.”

The awards closely follow Barratt Redrow being awarded five stars by its customers for satisfaction in the annual Home Builders Federation (HBF) new homes survey. To be rated as five-star means that more than 90% of customers would recommend a home to a friend, with Barratt Redrow being the only major national homebuilder to be rated five-star for 16 years in a row.

To find out more about any nearby developments in the county, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Cambridgeshire.