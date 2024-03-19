Cambridgeshire housebuilder puts the spotlight on Ramsey Development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The development, located on Biggin Lane, is in an ideal location where residents can get the best out of both countryside living with strong commuter links. There is a wide range of amenities within a mile of the development including a post office, supermarket, pubs and restaurants.

Commuters will benefit from a selection of rail and road links including regular trains from the nearby Huntingdon Station to London St Pancras in just an hour, whilst being in close proximity of Peterborough and Cambridge.

The bustling market town of Ramsey is within walking distance of the development, which has a range of amenities including a golf club, a marina and a variety of independent eateries, pubs and shops.

DWSM - A CGI street scene of Ramsey Park

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We are delighted to see the way the community at Ramsey Park has continued to grow.

“We still have a range of homes available and are encouraging prospective buyers to visit our Sales Advisers to learn more about Ramsey Park and all it has to offer.”

There are many natural attractions near the development, including Holme Fen National Nature Reserve, Lattersey Field, Gildenburgh Water and Kings Dyke Nature Reserve.

Also within two miles are Ofsted-rated ‘Good’ schools available for children aged between four- and 18-years-old. Just 14 miles away is Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough with a wealth of popular shops and restaurants.

To find out more about Ramsey Park, call the sales team on 033 3355 8486.