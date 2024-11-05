Cambridgeshire housebuilder helps homebuyers move in for Christmas with savings worth thousands of pounds

Housebuilder Allison Homes East is helping Cambridgeshire property seekers to unwrap a new home this Christmas, by offering exclusive savings packages worth thousands of pounds*.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those who reserve selected Allison homes by Friday 15th November can be settled into their brand-new home in time for the festive season and receive a bundle with deals tailored just to them, such as having flooring and turf included or an upgraded kitchen.

Homebuyers in Cambridgeshire can enjoy these savings at Allison Homes’ two popular developments in the county – Abbey Park in Thorney and Harriers Rest in Wittering, both near Peterborough. A range of four bedroom homes are currently available and ready to move into for Christmas at Abbey Park, and a host of three bedroom homes can be secured at Harriers Rest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are very excited to be getting into the festive spirit at Allison Homes East and to be helping homebuyers unwrap their best Christmas present ever. With our exclusive bundles, homebuyers can save thousands of pounds and enjoy celebrating Christmas in their new home.

CGI of Allison Homes' Harriers Rest development

“We hope that this festive offer will make the homebuying journey that much easier and allow our new residents to focus on the excitement of starting 2025 in a thriving new community.”

To find out more about the available homes at Abbey Park and Harriers Rest, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/abbey-park/ and https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/harriers-rest/. For Abbey Park call 01733 513505 and for Harriers Rest call 01780 243170.

*T&Cs apply and can be viewed at https://allison-homes.co.uk/christmas-bundles/. This offer is open to UK residents, aged 18+ and is only available when purchasing selected homes from Allison Homes. The offer is subject to lender’s approval and the purchaser must enter into a reservation agreement with Allison Homes in relation to a qualifying home by 15th November 2024.