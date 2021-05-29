Bungalow that’s perfect for multi-generational family
If it is a home with space you are looking for, check out this five-bedroomed bungalow in Longthorpe, Peterborough.
Saturday, 29th May 2021, 6:41 am
The exceptionally spacious individual detached property, comprising a main house and adjoined annexe with a separate entrance, would be perfect for a multi-generational family.
Each side of the house is currently of a similar size, but the internal layout could easily be changed by the relocation of stud walls to make one side larger and the other side smaller if required. Alternatively it could easily become one five bedroom, four reception, four bathroom home instead.
The property, on the market with Hurfords Castor office and looking for offers over £750,000, sits in established grounds.
