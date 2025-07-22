Brand-new show homes now open at Somersham development

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East has launched two new show homes at its Cranbrook Grange development located at The Bank, Somersham.

Cranbrook Grange is an exciting new development of 131 stunning two, three and four bedroom homes in the village of Somersham, surrounded by Cambridgeshire countryside and just a short drive away from the vibrant towns of St Ives and Huntingdon.

Last month, the housebuilder opened the doors to two brand-new show homes, a three bedroom The Laurel style home and a four bedroom The Walnut style home.

The Laurel, a detached home priced from £360,000, offers three beautiful bedrooms designed with modern living in mind. It features a front aspect living room, open plan kitchen and dining area, and two upstairs bathrooms, one of which is en suite.

Interior of the Laurel style show home

Priced from £450,000, The Walnut is a spacious family home with a generous living room. At the rear of the home is a stylish combined kitchen diner, featuring a breakfast bar and French doors opening out onto the rear garden. Upstairs offers a large landing connecting four spacious bedrooms, one which includes a private en suite.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “The launch of the new show homes at Cranbrook Grange has been thrilling. Both The Laurel and The Walnut are beautiful homes ideal for everyone, from first-time buyers to growing families.

“We’d encourage anyone who is interested in Cranbrook Grange to get in touch with our sales team to find out more.”

Following a successful event to unveil the stunning show homes, this development is perfect for nature lovers, being just a short walk away from the Somersham Local Nature Reserve which spans 12 hectares of woodland, grassland, wildflower meadows and a lake.

The show homes at Cranbrook Grange

Cranbrook Grange, located just outside the charming village centre, boasts a combination of rural charm and modern convenience, with a strong sense of community and access to nature’s beauty and urban excitement.

For those looking to explore further, the Cambridge Guided Busway offers a direct bus route from St Ives to Cambridge and Addenbrooke’s Hospital. The journey offers scenic views and is a perfect way to enjoy the outdoor adventures each town has to offer. With Cambridge just a 33-minute drive away, which boasts stunning architecture, a rich history and a lively atmosphere, Cranbrook Grange offers a unique blend of countryside tranquillity and easy access to vibrant city life.

Excellently connected, Somersham provides easy access to the A141, connecting to Huntingdon and King’s Lynn, and A14. Huntington train station is just 10 miles away and offers direct services to Peterborough and to London in less than an hour.

To find out more about Cranbrook Grange and the available homes, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/cranbrook-grange/ or contact the sales team on 01487 253104. The sales office is open Thursday to Monday, from 10am to 5pm.