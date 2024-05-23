Bellway’s new development Primrose Grove opens with “stunning” showhomes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two showhomes were recently opened at the launch of the new Primrose Grove development in Wimblington.

Bellway is building 88 new homes off March Road in the Cambridgeshire village and it held a launch day so that people interested in the scheme could find out more.

People that attended the event were able to enjoy some cake and look around the showhomes, which are in the homebuilder’s four-bedroom Arkwright and three-bedroom Coppersmith house styles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head of Sales at Bellway Eastern Counties Rhiannon Jones said: “Our new showhomes at Primrose Grove are stunning and have some imaginative designs for children’s rooms such as a cricket themed room and an Alice in Wonderland themed room.

The living room of Bellway’s Arkwright showhome – one of two showhomes launched at Primrose Grove

“The launch day was a chance for visitors to get a feel for the quality of the homes we are building and imagine what it would be like to live here.

“This is a very attractive location with all the benefits of rural living but within easy commutable reach of local centres such as Peterborough, Ely, Huntingdon and March.”

The Arkwright showhome has four bedrooms, one with an en suite shower room, an open plan kitchen, living and dining area with French doors leading to the rear garden, a utility room, living room and study.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Coppersmith has three bedrooms, with an en suite shower room to the largest bedroom. There is an open-plan kitchen/dining area, and a separate living room.

Sales Manager Heather Markham and Head of Sales Rhiannon Jones at Primrose Grove showhome launch

At the event, sales advisor Garry Thompson showed visitors around the showhomes and was able to answer their questions about the properties and the purchasing process.

All homes at Primrose Grove come with electric vehicle charging points, solar panels and off-road parking, while there are also garages on selected plots.

Rhiannon said: “Our new homes are energy efficient and designed for modern living, both in terms of the design and layout and the way they run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By including EV charging points and solar panels, we are fitting our new homes out for how people want to live now and in the future.”

Primrose Grove features a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom properties for sale. Prices currently start at £249,995 for a two-bedroom semi-detached house.