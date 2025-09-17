Bellway offers homebuyers in Cambridgeshire up to £25,000 help to move before Christmas

Carlos Ronceros, Monica Simarro and their daughter Sofia, outside their Bellway home at Springstead Village near Cambridge

Homebuyers in Cambridgeshire can make their move before the end of the year thanks to a helping hand from Bellway.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The housebuilder has launched its Countdown to Christmas campaign whereby it is offering incentives worth up to £25,000on selected new Bellway homes atPrimrose Grove in Wimblington, Elder Brook in Peterborough and Springstead Village in Cherry Hinton, as well as at Ashberry Homes’ Lark’s Place at Kennett Garden Village development in Kennett.

The aim is to help people to make their move to an energy-efficient new home before Christmas. The offer will be available on selected plots across the Bellway and Ashberry Homes brands until the end of October and customers will be able to choose how they use the incentive provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bellway’s sales teams will advise customers on which specific plots will be ready to occupy before Christmas. For others, incentives may be offered to people who reserve before Christmas and move in as soon as their new home is ready.

A street scene at Elder Brook in Peterborough, where buyers can take advantage of Bellway’s Countdown to Christmas incentives

Mia Roussos, Sales Directorfor BellwayEastern Counties, said: “We’re approaching the time of year when thoughts turn to Christmas and for many people, this is the ideal time to move into a brand-new home. This means they can celebrate the festive season in fresh surroundings, hosting in a new home, while saving money on their energy bills during the winter months.

“Our Countdown to Christmas initiative will make it more affordable for homebuyers in Cambridgeshire to make their move. The offer has been designed to be flexible, so customers can put the money towards Stamp Duty, receive a deposit contribution, or they could even spend it on added extras for their homes, such as flooring or fitted wardrobes.

“We know that this level of financial help can make a real difference to people who are looking to buy a home, especially for first-time buyers. For anyone looking to move before the end of the year, purchasing a new home is the most straightforward way to do so. There are no lengthy chains, so you could move in as little as six weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlos Ronceros and Monica Simarro bought their new home in Springstead Village, in Cherry Hinton, after falling in love with Cambridge on their very first visit.

Carlos described the customer service they received from Bellway as ‘perfect’, adding that the site team were helpful, and the sales advisors were welcoming and kept them well informed throughout.

The Countdown to Christmas campaign is running at more than 200 Bellway developments across England, Scotland and Wales.

Find out more about the Countdown to Christmas incentives available at Bellway developments here https://www.bellway.co.uk/christmas-countdown.

Ashberry Homes developments taking part in the campaign can be viewed here:https://www.ashberryhomes.co.uk/christmas-countdown.