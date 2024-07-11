Allison Homes offers first-time buyers the ultimate gift with launch of deposit match scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Allison Homes is giving first-time buyers in Cambridgeshire the ultimate gift, by launching a brand-new scheme which will see the housebuilder double homebuyers’ deposits*.

The scheme, called Friends and Family Deposit Match, will allow first-time buyers to increase their deposit after choosing their selected Allison home. If a family member or friend gifts up to five per cent of the property value, Allison Homes will double the deposit to up to 10 per cent.

By taking advantage of this new offer, homebuyers will be able to reserve their dream home with double the deposit, access a more affordable mortgage and spend less time saving up funds.

In Cambridgeshire, the scheme is on offer at Allison Homes’ sought-after Abbey Park development in Thorney, Harriers Rest in Wittering and Whittlesey Green in Whittlesey, all near Peterborough.

Allison Homes' Abbey Park development in Thorney

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “Everything we do at Allison Homes is with the homebuyer in mind. We strive to make the homebuying journey as easy as possible and offer our support from start to finish, so we’re delighted to be launching this Friends and Family Deposit Match scheme and providing our buyers with the ultimate gift.

“With this scheme, our aim is that homeownership will become more achievable for many first-time buyers. By unwrapping our gift, buyers will be able to move into their chosen Allison home sooner rather than later, and kickstart life amongst a wonderful new community.

“Homebuyers can speak with our independent financial advisors for free mortgage advice, and our expert sales team will be on hand to answer any questions.”

For more information on the Friends and Family Deposit match scheme, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/options/friends-and-family-deposit-match/.

To find out more about the available homes, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/abbey-park/, https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/harriers-rest/ and https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/new-homes-in-whittlesey/. For Abbey Park call 01733 513505, for Harriers Rest call 01780 243170 and for Whittlesey Green call 07826 914345.

*T&CS apply. The offer is only available to first-time buyers and is only available on Allison Homes’ selected plots and developments and are subject to availability. Allison Homes’ contribution will be deducted from your completion statement on legal completion of your property. There is no cash alternative to the value of the offer. To see the full terms, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/options/friends-and-family-deposit-match/.