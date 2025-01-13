Allison Homes East to host Shared Ownership weekend at popular Cambridgeshire developments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East is hosting at a Shared Ownership weekend at its Harriers Rest and Abbey Park developments near Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, to help buyers find out more about the scheme.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Lawrence Road, Harriers Rest is a charming development with a range of three and four bedroom properties available, and situated off Deer Park Way is Abbey Park, which consists of a stunning range of 68 three and four bedroom detached homes, which all feature solar panels and EV charging points as standard.

The event will take place on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th January, from 10am to 5pm, at both developments. Attendees will be able to view the available homes, speak to the sales team and find out more about how they can secure a three or four bedroom family home using Home Reach Shared Ownership by Heylo Housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home Reach Shared Ownership allows first time buyers and those who aren’t current homeowners the opportunity to secure their dream Allison home on a part buy, part rent basis, instead of purchasing 100 per cent of the property upfront.

Abbey Park development

The scheme enables homebuyers to purchase up to 50 per cent of their chosen Allison home with just a five per cent deposit. Homeowners then pay a mortgage on the share they own and a low monthly rent to Heylo Housing on the remaining share. Over time, homebuyers can increase their share until they own the home outright.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer Home Reach Shared Ownership to our customers, it is an excellent scheme that helps buyers reach the home of their dreams with greater ease.

“These events will be an excellent opportunity to find out more about the scheme and if it’s right for you, so I would highly encourage anyone who is interested to come along.”