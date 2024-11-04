Allison Homes East to host exclusive event for second steppers at popular Thorney development

Allison Homes East is hosting an exclusive ‘Home to Sell’ event for second steppers at its sought-after Abbey Park development in Thorney, Peterborough, teaching them all about its Assisted Move scheme.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Situated off Deer Park Way, Abbey Park consists of a stunning range of 68 three and four bedroom detached homes, which all feature solar panels, a garage and EV charging point as standard.

The event will take place on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th November, 10am to 5pm, and is an opportunity for homebuyers who are looking to sell their existing property to learn about Allison Homes East’s available homes and Assisted Move scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who reserve a brand-new home over the weekend will enjoy having their agent fees and moving fees covered up to £2,000*.

Allison Homes East's Abbey Park development in Thorney

Under the scheme, the housebuilder will assist buyers with the sale of their current home, ensuring they don’t lose out on their dream Allison property.

Allison Homes East will arrange for a minimum of two independent valuations of the existing property, and exclusively hold the buyer’s chosen Allison home until a price has been agreed. The housebuilder will then work closely with the buyer to maximise exposure, achieve the best price for their property, monitor viewings and provide feedback. When a sale has been agreed, Allison Homes East will manage the process so the buyer can enjoy a seamless move into their brand-new home.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We cannot wait to host our ‘Home to Sell’ event at Abbey Park. This is the perfect opportunity for growing families and those looking to upsize to a more suitable home to find out more about how our Assisted Move scheme can help them move up the property ladder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our team of experts will be on-hand throughout the weekend to provide advice and help homeseekers find a home that perfectly suits their wants and needs.”

Thorney is a historical, peaceful village which is located less than eight miles away from Peterborough. The village is home to the impressive Thorney Abbey, a community centre, independent tearoom and dog park. For families, there is Smiley Faces nursery and Duke of Bedford Primary School.