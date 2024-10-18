Allison Homes East secures land for 114 new homes in Market Deeping
The site will be situated off Towngate East and split over two phases, totalling over 10 acres, and form part of Allison Homes East’s existing Beaufort Grange development, which sold out in 2022 in just nine months.
The new phases of the development, which will now be called Beaufort Gardens, will provide a total of 114 two, three and four bedroom homes. 74 will be available through open market sale and 40 will be affordable homes.
As part of its commitment to Market Deeping, Allison Homes East will also be providing in excess of £650,000 worth of S106 contributions, which will go towards supporting the existing community and education services.
Construction work on the site is due to commence in January 2025, with the first homes expected to be complete in August 2025.
Sophie Kendal, Land and Partnerships Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are incredibly proud to have acquired this land in Market Deeping and to be returning to our successful Beaufort Grange development.
“Beaufort Gardens will deliver 114 high-quality homes, as well as a host of new employment and apprenticeship opportunities for local people. We are looking forward to commencing construction work early next year and to welcoming new residents into our already established community.”