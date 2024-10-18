Allison Homes East granted planning permission to build 340 homes in Sawtry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East has been given the green light to build 340 homes in Sawtry, Peterborough, after receiving approval from Huntingdonshire District Council on its reserved matters application.

Located on Glatton Road, the development will consist of 340 new homes, ranging from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom detached homes. 204 of the homes will be available via open market sale and 136 are set to be affordable homes.

In addition to the new homes, Allison Homes East will provide land for the construction of a new Primary School and over 4.5 hectares of new public open space including a Neighbourhood Equipped Area for Play.

The housebuilder will also make over £5.6 million worth of contributions towards local infrastructure which will benefit the local surgery, sports facilities, early years and primary education facilities and improvements to bus routes.

Construction work is due to commence in early 2025, with the first homes expected to be delivered towards the end of the same year.

Georgina McCrae, Planning Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We’re thrilled to have received planning approval for this development and would like to extend our thanks to Huntingdonshire District Council for working constructively with us throughout the process. We’re excited to bring forward this high quality development and deliver the serviced site to Cambridgeshire County Council for the new Primary School.

“We are committed to delivering high quality, sustainable homes, and contributing to communities across the region. This decision along with our move to a Peterborough based head office earlier this year will allow us to deliver on that commitment.”

Allison Homes East is currently providing a range of homes in Peterborough, at its Abbey Park development in Thorney, Harriers Rest in Wittering and Whittlesey Green in Whittlesey.