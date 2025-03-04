Allison Homes East donates £1,000 to maintain defibrillator in Peterborough village

Peterborough-based housebuilder Allison Homes East has donated £1,000 to a charity in Thorney, to help with the upkeep of a defibrillator installed in the village.

Keep Thorney Beating is a local charity providing the people of Thorney with a community defibrillator that can be accessed 24/7. A defibrillator is a device that is used to deliver an electric shock to a person’s heart when they are in cardiac arrest.

The defibrillator funded by Keep Thorney Beating was first installed in 2015. The £1,000 contribution from Allison Homes East will go towards the device maintenance and assist with educating people on how it should be used.

Lynn Batterbee of Keep Thorney Beating said: “Mick Batterbee, our three daughters and I decided nine years ago to do various fundraising events to install the defibrillator outside Thorney Surgery. The kind donation from Allison Homes enables us to arrange a training night for the community and replace the battery and pads when needed.”

Dan Bursnall of Allison Homes East with Lynn and Mick Batterbee of Keep Thorney Beating

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are proud to have donated £1,000 to Keep Thorney Beating in support of their mission. We care deeply for the health and wellbeing of our residents and those in the communities where we build, and strongly believe that everyone should have access to a defibrillator, should it ever be needed.”

Allison Homes East’s donation comes as the housebuilder is providing new homes at its Abbey Park development in Thorney, situated off Deer Park Way. The development consists of a stunning range of 68 three and four bedroom detached homes, which all have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of A, meaning they reach the highest levels of energy efficiency.

Thorney is a historical, peaceful village which is located less than eight miles away from Peterborough. The village is home to the impressive Thorney Abbey, a community centre, independent tearoom and dog park. For families, there is Smiley Faces nursery and Duke of Bedford Primary School.

For more information on Keep Thorney Beating, visit https://www.facebook.com/Keepthorneybeating/.