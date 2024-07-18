All new Shared Ownership homes released at high-quality Huntingdonshire development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest phase of homes at a Shared Ownership development in Huntingdonshire has been released, with home seekers in the district now able to secure two- and three-bedroom homes.

Judith Gardens in Sawtry, sits between Peterborough and Godmanchester, and comprises a collection of detached and semi-detached Shared Ownership homes, giving families and young professionals the opportunity to secure a home of their own via an affordable homes scheme.

Following a successful first phase, Platform is continuing to help families, commuters, downsizers and other types of home seeker to find their ideal high-quality, energy-efficient home through its partnership with five-star housebuilder Vistry.

Nestled within the Cambridgeshire countryside, close to the A1(M), Judith Gardens provides the perfect blend of modern living and the tranquillity of the countryside, whilst not being too detached from other thriving nearby settlements.

Street scene of the Judith Gardens development in Sawtry.

The latest release of homes at Judith Gardens, named after the niece of William the Conqueror, Judith of Lens, who built her manor in Sawtry, will help to meet the growing demand for more affordable routes onto the property ladder in the West Cambridgeshire region.

Rada Knezevic, sales consultant at Platform, said: “We’re really pleased to be extending our range of homes here at Judith Gardens, especially given the popularity of the previous phase of this high-quality development.

“Shared Ownership is quickly becoming a more sought-after and viable route towards homeownership, so to be meeting that demand while increasing awareness of the scheme across Cambridgeshire is important.

“Our partnership with Vistry assures both us and our buyers that they’re settling into carefully-designed, high specification homes with the added bonus of being in a great location.”

Shared Ownership allows home seekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, owners can gradually purchase more shares in their home, up until they own 100% of their home outright.

Platform has seen an increase in popularity in the Shared Ownership scheme. In fact, the start of 2024 has seen a 152% sale increase when comparing to last year, owing to the increase in popularity of the scheme in a time of economic uncertainty.

One of the recently-released homes at Judith Gardens and priced from £94,500 for a 35 percent share value, is The Hawthorn, a two-bedroom, semi-detached home with an abundance of space for the demands that modern life brings.

New residents will be greeted into a welcoming hallway, which leads into an open-plan ground floor, with the fitted kitchen flowing through to a large living-dining area with French doors to the rear garden. Completing the downstairs is a space for storage and an extra bathroom.

Upstairs is home to two large bedrooms at spanning the width of the home, separated by an airy landing space and stylish family bathroom, with yet more storage space completing the home.

As with all Platform Home Ownership homes, The Hawthorn comes with a 10-year new homes build warranty, central heating, double-glazed windows, and allocated off-street parking.

Sawtry is a quaint village on the corridor of the A1(M), within a rural setting near to a number of green spaces.

The village itself is rich in amenities, while the surrounding areas feature Aversley Wood and Monks Wood Nature Reserve, with Hamerton Zoo Park slightly further afield.

For further details on Judith Gardens, or to register your interest, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/development/judith-gardens-sawtry, or call the team on 0333 200 7304.

